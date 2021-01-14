Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Trading Up 6.8%

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) shares shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.88 and last traded at $6.88. 605,033 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 786,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.80.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 49.42% and a return on equity of 11.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBR. AMS Capital Ltda increased its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 1,601,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 361,440 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $929,000.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 35 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,258.65 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,770 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

