Centrality Trading Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Centrality token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Centrality has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Centrality has a market cap of $34.88 million and $713,128.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00042836 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.82 or 0.00382098 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00037908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,660.76 or 0.04207453 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00013156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Centrality is a token. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,834,050 tokens. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality

Centrality can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

