Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Trading Up 14.6%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)’s stock price was up 14.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.47 and last traded at $24.61. Approximately 441,560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 200,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.47.

A number of research firms recently commented on LEU. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average is $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 3.71.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.56). Centrus Energy had a net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $321,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dennis John Scott sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $94,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $94,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEU. Sara Bay Financial grew its position in Centrus Energy by 1,120.8% in the third quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 359,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 329,854 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $770,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Centrus Energy by 517.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 20,173 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. 23.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

