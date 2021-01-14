Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Trading Up 14.6%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)’s stock price was up 14.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.47 and last traded at $24.61. Approximately 441,560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 200,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.47.
A number of research firms recently commented on LEU. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average is $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 3.71.
In related news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $321,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dennis John Scott sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $94,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $94,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEU. Sara Bay Financial grew its position in Centrus Energy by 1,120.8% in the third quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 359,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 329,854 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $770,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Centrus Energy by 517.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 20,173 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. 23.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Centrus Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)
Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.
