Century Next Financial (OTCMKTS:CTUY) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Century Next Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CTUY) shot up 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.25 and last traded at $26.25. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.32.

About Century Next Financial (OTCMKTS:CTUY)

Century Next Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for the Century Next Bank that provides various banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers savings account products; checking accounts and services; mortgage, reverse mortgage, construction, and business loans; home equity and business lines of credit; and real estate lending to residential and commercial customers.

