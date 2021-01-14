Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Price Target Increased to $3.75 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $3.25 to $3.75 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Ceragon Networks stock opened at $3.03 on Thursday. Ceragon Networks has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $3.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51. The firm has a market cap of $244.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 2.03.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $70.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.54 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ceragon Networks will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRNT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Ceragon Networks by 73.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 214,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 90,837 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 544.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,118,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 945,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 8.5% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 371,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 29,086 shares in the last quarter. 9.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

