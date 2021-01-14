Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $6,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CERN. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Cerner by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Cerner by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.32.

In related news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $83,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,586 shares of company stock worth $5,055,031 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

CERN stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,281,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,975. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.69 and a 200 day moving average of $72.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $81.75.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.