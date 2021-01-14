CertiK (CTK) Price Up 11.1% This Week

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. CertiK has a total market cap of $24.63 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CertiK has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. One CertiK token can currently be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00002516 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00036354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00106766 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00060141 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00232472 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00055906 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s total supply is 100,825,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,283,005 tokens. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik

Buying and Selling CertiK

CertiK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

