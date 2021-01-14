Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) (TSE:CERV) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) (TSE:CERV) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.54% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) from C$12.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) alerts:

Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) stock traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$13.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,388. The firm has a market capitalization of C$201.83 million and a P/E ratio of 16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$12.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.32. Cervus Equipment Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.50.

Cervus Equipment Corporation provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.