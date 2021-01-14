CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$1.40 to C$1.80. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$1.50, with a volume of 494421 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.42.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CEU. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$1.10 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from C$1.60 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank set a C$2.00 price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.96.

In other CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 34,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,302.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,734,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,472,292.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$399.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$166.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$169.60 million. On average, analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

