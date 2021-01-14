CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) (ETR:CWC) Trading Up 0.5%

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) (ETR:CWC)’s share price traded up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €98.90 ($116.35) and last traded at €98.40 ($115.76). 2,318 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 13,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at €97.90 ($115.18).

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $708.60 million and a PE ratio of 18.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €93.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of €94.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in germany. The company operates through Photofinishing, Retail, Commercial Online Printing, and Other Activities segments. It offers photos and photo books; wall art, such as posters, hard foam panels, canvas collages, on acrylic, and aluminium dibond or sophisticated gallery prints; calendars; greeting cards and folded cards or postcards; instant photos; and photo gifts, including photo mugs, wall clocks, t-shirts, and phone and tablet cases.

