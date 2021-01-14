CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:CFACU) Trading Up 27.4%

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:CFACU)’s share price traded up 27.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.12 and last traded at $14.20. 1,270,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 524% from the average session volume of 203,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

About CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:CFACU)

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

