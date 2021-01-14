Chardan Capital Increases Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Price Target to $17.50

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Chardan Capital from $10.00 to $17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.62% from the stock’s previous close.

KLDO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaleido Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kaleido Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

Kaleido Biosciences stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,749. Kaleido Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41. The company has a market cap of $467.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.75.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences in the third quarter worth $92,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 356.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,876 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $1,115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

