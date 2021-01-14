Charles Schwab Trust Co Buys 15,166 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,166 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.4% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 41,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 74,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.01. The company had a trading volume of 9,845,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,700,576. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $49.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.09 and its 200-day moving average is $42.82.

