Charles Schwab Trust Co Buys 2,266 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 128.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 19,339 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $385,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $347.85. 3,419,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,635,357. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $340.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.99. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $350.62.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

