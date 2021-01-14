Charles Schwab Trust Co Buys New Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,746,000. Cintas comprises approximately 2.3% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in Cintas by 18.0% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 981,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,827,000 after buying an additional 149,958 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Cintas by 3.0% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 502,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,526 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 6.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,324,000 after purchasing an additional 25,646 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 28.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 442,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,409,000 after purchasing an additional 97,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 434,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,649,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $8.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $327.14. The company had a trading volume of 669,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,509. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $351.12 and a 200 day moving average of $328.27.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTAS. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.40.

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

