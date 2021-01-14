Charles Schwab Trust Co Cuts Holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,232 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 26,500.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EMLC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.02. 2,072,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,604. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.72. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $34.04.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

