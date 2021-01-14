Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Charles Schwab Trust Co decreased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,253 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned about 0.11% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $15,839,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 542.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 316,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,487,000 after buying an additional 267,375 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,690,000 after acquiring an additional 84,549 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,985,000 after acquiring an additional 62,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $3,067,000.

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,915. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $64.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.588 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

