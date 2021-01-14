Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $14.84 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,996 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned approximately 0.27% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $14,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 107,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after buying an additional 25,054 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,408,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,896,000 after buying an additional 59,003 shares in the last quarter. Moller Financial Services raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 179,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $656,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.52. 353,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,409. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $47.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.98.

