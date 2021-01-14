Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $5.80 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF makes up 1.4% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned 0.28% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPIP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $586,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 49.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 8,181 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,467,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $30.95. 662,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,442. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.75. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $31.20.

