Charles Schwab Trust Co Increases Stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) by 87.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,503 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned approximately 0.85% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,736,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 235.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 23,556 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $103,000.

Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.30. 958,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,280. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.87 and a one year high of $54.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.50.

