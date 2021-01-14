Charles Schwab Trust Co Purchases 19,338 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 974.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,322 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,338 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 215.0% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.77. 4,067,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,911,127. The company has a market cap of $158.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.96.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

