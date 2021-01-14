Charles Schwab Trust Co Raises Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,396 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF comprises about 2.6% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned about 0.30% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $11,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 602,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,282,000 after buying an additional 361,960 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 589,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 20,940 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 395,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 317,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 27,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 280,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNDE traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,656. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $30.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.58.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.