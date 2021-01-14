Charles Schwab Trust Co Raises Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,804 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned approximately 0.22% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $8,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 27,828 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 16,804 shares in the last quarter.

FNDA stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.49. The company had a trading volume of 330,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,413. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $46.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day moving average of $36.60.

