Charles Schwab Trust Co Reduces Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Charles Schwab Trust Co decreased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,312 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 10,595 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,672,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 59,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,053,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,146,000 after purchasing an additional 452,315 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

MBB stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,785,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,684. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $104.79 and a 52 week high of $111.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.08 and a 200 day moving average of $110.11.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.