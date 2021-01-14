Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $59,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $25,073,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Charter Communications by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $648.76.

Charter Communications stock traded up $5.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $623.21. 68,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,783. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $651.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $613.26. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.67 and a 1 year high of $681.71. The company has a market capitalization of $124.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total transaction of $5,757,165.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,299,870.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total transaction of $34,712,976.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,881,855.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,860 shares of company stock worth $45,482,701 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

