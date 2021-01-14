Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Bank of America from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHGG. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chegg from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chegg currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.11.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $98.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -492.10, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.99. Chegg has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $99.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.40.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $2,551,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,930,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,960,990.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $7,437,711.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 308,748 shares in the company, valued at $27,849,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,058 shares of company stock worth $16,805,618. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 18,377.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after buying an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Chegg by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 108,483 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chegg by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Chegg by 2,478.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 21,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

