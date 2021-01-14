Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $115.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chegg traded as high as $100.23 and last traded at $99.83, with a volume of 4743 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.42.

CHGG has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Chegg in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Chegg in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Chegg from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Chegg from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.11.

In other Chegg news, VP Robin Tomasello sold 32,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $2,287,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $7,437,711.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 308,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,849,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,058 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,618. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 228.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,902,000 after buying an additional 1,751,007 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 18,377.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in Chegg by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,189,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,007,000 after purchasing an additional 560,116 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Chegg by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 789,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,399,000 after purchasing an additional 327,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,717,000 after purchasing an additional 289,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -492.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.16 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg Company Profile (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

