Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Short Interest Update

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CADMF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,824. Chemesis International has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54.

Get Chemesis International alerts:

Chemesis International Company Profile

Chemesis International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products in California, Puerto Rico, and Colombia. It offers various types of extractions, formulations, and products specializing in BHO extraction, alcohol extraction, and CO2 extraction.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemesis International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemesis International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.