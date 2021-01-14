Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Short Interest Update

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CADMF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,824. Chemesis International has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54.
Chemesis International Company Profile
