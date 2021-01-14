Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Upgraded by Scotiabank to “Outperform”

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $110.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $95.00. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CVX. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on Chevron in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.12.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.39. 151,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,028,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.04 and its 200-day moving average is $83.07. Chevron has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $117.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Chevron by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 146,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 342,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,686,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

