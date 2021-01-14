Chevron’s (CVX) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Chevron (NYSE:CVX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $110.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $108.00. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.64% from the stock’s previous close.

CVX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.12.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.12. The stock had a trading volume of 202,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,028,284. The company has a market capitalization of $177.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $117.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.04 and a 200-day moving average of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 198,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,739,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Chevron by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Chevron by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 185,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after acquiring an additional 30,387 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 20,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kraus & Co increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 12,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

