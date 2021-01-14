China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.10

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.10 and last traded at $37.85, with a volume of 75519 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.86.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.14. The company has a market cap of $190.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates in Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and RMB accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

