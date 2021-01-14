China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 278,000 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the December 15th total of 474,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NYSE SNP traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.21. 164,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,879. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 1 year low of $38.18 and a 1 year high of $60.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.74.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.21 billion for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 0.13%. Research analysts predict that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 24.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 785,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,786,000 after buying an additional 155,413 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 3.7% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 505,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,455,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 180,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 17.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 175,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 54,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

