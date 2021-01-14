China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Short Interest Update

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,546,000 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the December 15th total of 2,617,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,730.0 days.

Shares of China Railway Group stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.50. 27,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,487. China Railway Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44.

About China Railway Group

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

