China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Short Interest Update

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,546,000 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the December 15th total of 2,617,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,730.0 days.
Shares of China Railway Group stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.50. 27,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,487. China Railway Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44.
About China Railway Group
