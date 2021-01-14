China Railway Group (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Shares of China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) traded down 8.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.41. 107,316 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 74,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44.

About China Railway Group (OTCMKTS:CRWOF)

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

