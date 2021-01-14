China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) Trading Down 9.6%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) shares fell 9.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.63. 11,057,817 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 18,636,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) by 523.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,770 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.45% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine piece tablets (TCMP) in China. It offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

