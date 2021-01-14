China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Stock Price Up 7.2%

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF)’s share price was up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70. Approximately 1,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 2,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.28.

China Vanke Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHVKF)

China Vanke Co, Ltd., a real-estate company, develops and sells properties in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential, retail, and office properties; and other ancillary facilities. The company also provides property management and related services to purchasers and tenants of its own developed residential properties and shopping arcades, as well as to the external property developers; and undertakes construction contracts.

