China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) Stock Price Up 11.4%

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) shares shot up 11.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.17. 1,437,717 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 364% from the average session volume of 310,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.23.

China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $290.06 million for the quarter. China XD Plastics had a negative return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 9.40%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China XD Plastics stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of China XD Plastics worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China, and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

