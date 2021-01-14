Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIX) Short Interest Down 42.9% in December

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CIIX remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday. 60,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,160. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. Chineseinvestors.com has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.19.
About Chineseinvestors.com
