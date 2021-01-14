ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.26

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.26 and last traded at $26.26, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.92.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.47. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.76.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $193.77 million for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 9.91%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the second quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 12.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 97,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares during the period.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.

