Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $13,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 569.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,002,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

CMG opened at $1,395.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,435.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,357.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,259.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,745.00 to $1,835.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,155.00 to $1,235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,331.78.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

