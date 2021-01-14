Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $1,235.00 to $1,348.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill traded as high as $1,453.46 and last traded at $1,453.46, with a volume of 9558 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,395.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CMG. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,455.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,346.55.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,357.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,259.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 166.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

