Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $1,650.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $1,320.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CMG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,745.00 to $1,835.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,115.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,346.55.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

NYSE:CMG traded up $44.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,439.35. The stock had a trading volume of 21,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,231. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,357.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,259.72. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $1,435.52. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,439,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 99.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,511,000 after buying an additional 97,658 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,048,000 after buying an additional 90,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,452,401,000 after buying an additional 62,689 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6,776.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,348,000 after purchasing an additional 39,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,634,000 after purchasing an additional 29,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.