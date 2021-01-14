Chrono.tech (TIME) Hits 1-Day Volume of $174,818.00

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 14th. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $334,999.20 and $174,818.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Chrono.tech token can currently be bought for approximately $2.68 or 0.00006882 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chrono.tech alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00044882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.77 or 0.00372038 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00037931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,569.25 or 0.04032650 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00012765 BTC.

Chrono.tech Token Profile

TIME is a token. It launched on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,087 tokens. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chrono.tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chrono.tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.