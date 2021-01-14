CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Short Interest Up 74.6% in December

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 74.6% from the December 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

CHS stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.46. 8,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,917. CHS has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

