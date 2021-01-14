Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Church & Dwight worth $17,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.3% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.51. 1,034,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.19.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,049.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at $11,768,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

