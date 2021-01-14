CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 5,122 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Roku were worth $7,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Roku by 153.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Roku during the third quarter worth about $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Roku by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on Roku from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Roku from $260.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised Roku to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.54.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $408.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $332.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.81. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $423.00. The company has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of -355.30 and a beta of 1.81.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s revenue was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total value of $110,962,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,962,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total transaction of $68,430.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $68,430.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 598,509 shares of company stock valued at $181,334,637. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

