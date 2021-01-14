CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 51,350 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,350 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $4,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 313.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 44,096 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Clarivate by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 271,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 104,012 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,601,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth about $729,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clarivate in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Clarivate from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.88.

NYSE CCC opened at $30.74 on Thursday. Clarivate Plc has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $33.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.19.

Clarivate (NYSE:CCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Clarivate’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

