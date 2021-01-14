CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires New Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 114,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,277,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.11% of Cimarex Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 41.8% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,085,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,081,000 after acquiring an additional 909,881 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,379,779 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,929,000 after purchasing an additional 606,388 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,607,000 after purchasing an additional 454,253 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 29.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,618,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,371,000 after purchasing an additional 368,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 160.6% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 543,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,215,000 after buying an additional 334,759 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $305,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,001,920. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $47.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day moving average of $30.03.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The business had revenue of $401.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 19.73%.

Several research firms have commented on XEC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Truist cut Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

