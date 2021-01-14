CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires New Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 80,366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,389 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,757 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $59.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $59.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $100,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,229,755.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,329,000 shares of company stock worth $2,049,152,260 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

