CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $8,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,006,767,000 after buying an additional 245,078 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 183.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 181,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,782,000 after acquiring an additional 117,351 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 233.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 89,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,514,000 after purchasing an additional 62,416 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 316.0% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 78,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,942,000 after purchasing an additional 60,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 84,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 45,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.09, for a total value of $996,150.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,906.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.80, for a total transaction of $446,497.20. Insiders sold a total of 85,732 shares of company stock valued at $30,271,308 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $412.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $419.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $382.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.14.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ZBRA. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Zebra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.78.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

